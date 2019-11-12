Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 12

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
JONES, JUSTIN RAY
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5352, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WINTERS, MISTY KATHLEEN
Age: 42
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-11
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5350, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
DES ROSIERS, SEAN KENNETH
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5351, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
HOUSE, JOSHUA WALLACE RYAN
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5349, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
