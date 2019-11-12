Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 12

By
Lindsay Malicoate
-
5.3K
Views

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

JONES, JUSTIN RAY

Age: 39 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-11 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5352, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

WINTERS, MISTY KATHLEEN

Age: 42 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2019-11-11
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5350, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PR)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

DES ROSIERS, SEAN KENNETH

Age: 35 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-11 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5351, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

HOUSE, JOSHUA WALLACE RYAN

Age: 36 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-10 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5349, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR