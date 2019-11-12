Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 12

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

JONES, JUSTIN RAY

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5352, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WINTERS, MISTY KATHLEEN

Age: 42

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-11

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5350, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



DES ROSIERS, SEAN KENNETH

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5351, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



HOUSE, JOSHUA WALLACE RYAN

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-10

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5349, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



