Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 12

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
GARDNER, STEVEN WADE
Age: 35
Address: SAN DIEGO, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Simple Battery
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3286, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FULLER, LARRY JEFFERSO
Age: 43
Address: LONG BEACH, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Simple Battery
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3285, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SWETT, YVONNE NICHOLE
Age: 33
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-11
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3284, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
COOK, DAVID CLAYTON
Age: 37
Address: NEWPORT, VT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-11
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3281, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3281, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3281, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KENNIS, TYLOR JEFFREY
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-11-11
Booking: 2018-11-11
Released: 2018-11-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3280, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
