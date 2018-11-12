Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 12

By
News Desk
-
3.6K
Views 
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

GARDNER, STEVEN WADE

Age: 35
Address: SAN DIEGO, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Simple Battery
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3286, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

FULLER, LARRY JEFFERSO

Age: 43
Address: LONG BEACH, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Simple Battery
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3285, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SWETT, YVONNE NICHOLE

Age: 33
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-11
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3284, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

COOK, DAVID CLAYTON

Age: 37
Address: NEWPORT, VT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-11
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3281, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3281, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3281, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

KENNIS, TYLOR JEFFREY

Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-11-11
Released: 2018-11-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3280, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these partners:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR