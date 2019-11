Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 13

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MARTINEZ, JEFFREY BRIAN

Age: 58

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION

Booking Date: 2019-11-12

Scheduled Release: 2019-11-13

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GARCIA, STEPHANIE ANN

Age: 30

Address: MONTROSE, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-12

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5358, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5358, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RATCLIFF, JONATHON JOSEPH

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #5357, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



HAUTALA, JESSICA ARIELLE DANAE

Age: 29

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-12

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Speeding in School Zones – 11 to 15 Mph Over (WRNT FTA) Status: OR’D, Bond: #5353, CASH, $350, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #5355, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5355, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5355, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Stop Signs Status: PENDING, Bond: #5355, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #5355, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5355, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5355, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense, 7 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #5355, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #5355, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Notice Require of Driver (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5354, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



