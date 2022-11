Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 13

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

RAMIREZ, JUAN CARLOS

Age: 40

Address: TUCSON, AZ

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-11-13

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #10305, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10305, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GRAHNERT, MITCHELL P

Age: 28

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-11-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10306, SURETY OR CASH, $620, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10306, SURETY OR CASH, $620, Court: RS Municipal Court



RICHARDSON, JASON

Age: 50

Address: LOS ANGELES, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-11-12

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #10307, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Prohibited Parking – Controlled-Access Highway Status: PENDING, Bond: #10307, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10307, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 Status: PENDING, Bond: #10307, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10307, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TREKELL, TYLYNN LOUISE

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-11-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property Status: , Bond: #10303, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: , Bond: #10303, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CASTRO, ANGELA DELIA

Age: 41

Address: RIDGECREST, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-11-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10302, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.