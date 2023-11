Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 13th

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

Advertisement - Story continues below...

MUENCH, AMBER

Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-12

Arresting Agency: OTHR

Charges:

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11870, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



SNOW, DALLEN SHEA

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11869, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HILER MENDEZ, NOLBERTO ALEJANDRO

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-12

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11871, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LOPEZ, ALFREDO

Age: 41

Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-11-12

Arresting Agency: ICE