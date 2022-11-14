Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 14

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

LEOSCO, JODIE LYNN

Age: 45

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-11-13

Released: 2022-11-13

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10308, SURETY OR CASH, $1470, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash Status: PENDING, Bond: #10308, SURETY OR CASH, $1470, Court: RS Municipal Court

Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #10308, SURETY OR CASH, $1470, Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.