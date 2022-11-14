Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 14

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
LEOSCO, JODIE LYNN
Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-11-13
Released: 2022-11-13
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10308, SURETY OR CASH, $1470, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10308, SURETY OR CASH, $1470, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Reckless Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10308, SURETY OR CASH, $1470, Court: RS Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.