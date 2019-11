Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 14

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

PICKETT, AURORA DAWN

Age: 24

Address: HUACHUCA CITY, AZ

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-13

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #5365, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court



SUTLER, BRIAN CHRISTOPHER

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-11-13

Scheduled Release: 2019-11-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



HUNT, TAMDEN A

Age: 36

Address: KANSAS CITY, MO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-13

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Use of Credit Card -Without Consent – > $1000 (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



VIVIER, ERICA BRITTANY

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-11-13

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



RATHBUN, REID ROBERT

Age: 37

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION

Booking Date: 2019-11-13

Scheduled Release: 2019-11-14

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LIPARI, JUDY ANN

Age: 63

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #5364, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WYANT, APRIL ANN

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-11-13

Released: 2019-11-13

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5360, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #5360, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



AGUILAR, MERCEDES D

Age: 56

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-11-13

Released: 2019-11-13

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5359, SURETY OR CASH, $1975, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5359, SURETY OR CASH, $1975, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5359, SURETY OR CASH, $1975, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #5359, SURETY OR CASH, $1975, Court: RS Municipal Court



HEWARD, ASHLEY NICKOL

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-11-13

Released: 2019-11-13

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Contempt Circuit Court (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5361, SURETY OR CASH, $200, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



