Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 14

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

LUDWIG, RIKKI LYN

Age: 34
Address: BROOK PARK, OH
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3294, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3294, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

