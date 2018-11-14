Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 14

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
LUDWIG, RIKKI LYN
Age: 34
Address: BROOK PARK, OH
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3294, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3294, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
