Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 15

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

POSSELT, LONDON WHITNEY

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-14

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Eluding a Police OfficerStatus: PENDING, Bond: #11875, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: GR Municipal Court

DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely DrivingStatus: PENDING, Bond: #11875, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: GR Municipal Court

Speed Too Fast for ConditionsStatus: PENDING, Bond: #11875, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: GR Municipal Court

Theft – > $1000 (WARRANT LONG FORM)Status: PENDING, Bond: #11876, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Burglary (WARRANT LONG FORM)Status: PENDING, Bond: #11876, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

RUKSTALIS, BART PAUL

Age: 64

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-14

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists ArrestStatus: PENDING, Bond: #11877, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BULLOCK, COLBY JEFFERY

Age: 34

Address: EVANSTON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st OffenseStatus: PENDING, Bond: #11878, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st OffenseStatus: PENDING, Bond: #11878, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense (WRNT PV)Status: PENDING, Bond: #11878, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

COLVIN, WADE E

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Domestic Battery – 1st OffenseStatus: PENDING, Bond: #11880, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.