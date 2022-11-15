Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 15

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 15

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

PEDEN, DANIEL JOSEPH

Age: 22 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2022-11-14 
Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

  • Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #10312, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

