Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 15

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
PEDEN, DANIEL JOSEPH
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-11-14
Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #10312, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.