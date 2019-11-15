Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 15

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
NIELSEN, CHRISTOPHER JAMES
Age: 26
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-14
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Aggravated Child Abuse – Serious Bodily Injury, Substantial Mental/Emotional Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5375, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BROWN, DAVINA CHARVETTE
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-11-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5373, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BOYKIN, BRANDI LEIGH
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-11-14
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5372, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
DELF, ABBY NICHOLE
Age: 30
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-11-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000 (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5369, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
- Theft – < $1000 (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5370, CASH, $350, Court: OTHER
PORTILLO, JENNIFER ESMERALDA
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-11-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5368, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
KUNZ, DALTON MARK
Age: 23
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-11-14
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Burglary (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5367, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
