Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 15

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

NIELSEN, CHRISTOPHER JAMES

Age: 26

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-14

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Aggravated Child Abuse – Serious Bodily Injury, Substantial Mental/Emotional Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #5375, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BROWN, DAVINA CHARVETTE

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-11-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5373, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BOYKIN, BRANDI LEIGH

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-11-14

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5372, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



DELF, ABBY NICHOLE

Age: 30

Address: CHEYENNE, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-11-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Theft – > $1000 (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5369, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

Theft – < $1000 (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5370, CASH, $350, Court: OTHER



PORTILLO, JENNIFER ESMERALDA

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-11-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5368, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



KUNZ, DALTON MARK

Age: 23

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-11-14

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Burglary (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5367, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: