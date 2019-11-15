Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 15

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

NIELSEN, CHRISTOPHER JAMES

Age: 26 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-14 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Aggravated Child Abuse – Serious Bodily Injury, Substantial Mental/Emotional Injury
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5375, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BROWN, DAVINA CHARVETTE

Age: 34 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-11-14 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5373, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BOYKIN, BRANDI LEIGH

Age: 33 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-11-14 
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5372, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

DELF, ABBY NICHOLE

Age: 30 
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-11-14 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Theft – > $1000 (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5369, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
  • Theft – < $1000 (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5370, CASH, $350, Court: OTHER

PORTILLO, JENNIFER ESMERALDA

Age: 26 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-11-14 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5368, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

KUNZ, DALTON MARK

Age: 23 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-11-14 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Burglary (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5367, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

