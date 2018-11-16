Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 16

By
News Desk
-
3.2K
Views 
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

RIGGS, TAKEN KESHAWN

Age: 18
Address: DENVER, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3308, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ECKHART, GAGE ALLEN

Age: 19
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Possession of Forged Writings
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3307, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

RAMIREZ, FELICIA RAE

Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3305, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these partners:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR