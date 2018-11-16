Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 16

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
RIGGS, TAKEN KESHAWN
Age: 18
Address: DENVER, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3308, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ECKHART, GAGE ALLEN
Age: 19
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Possession of Forged Writings
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3307, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RAMIREZ, FELICIA RAE
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3305, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
