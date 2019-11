Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 16

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

STAINBROOK, JEFFREY SCOTT

Age: 54

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5384, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



MOONEY, LYNDA MECHELLE

Age: 56

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-15

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #5383, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



HAMILTON, DOUGLAS

Age: 72

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-15

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5381, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LANCE, ASHLEI CAROLINE

Age: 37

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-15

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5380, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fraud by Check – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #5382, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HOLMAN, MEAGHAN BREANN

Age: 25

Address: PINEDALE, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-11-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #5378, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



STOUT, SHANNON MARIE

Age: 35

Address: BRIGHTON, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-15

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Aggravated Burglary – Uses Deadly Weapon (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5377, SURETY OR CASH, $150000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Kidnapping – Inflct Bod Injury/Terrorize (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5377, SURETY OR CASH, $150000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5377, SURETY OR CASH, $150000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5377, SURETY OR CASH, $150000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5379, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5379, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HEMPHILL, COLBY LIN

Age: 26

Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-11-15

Arresting Agency: NWS

BERNARDINO ISLAS, YONATHAN

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-11-15

Arresting Agency: NWS

HERNANDEZ, JAZMIN SARA

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-11-15

Scheduled Release: 2019-11-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BRADY, TOBY DALE

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-11-15

Scheduled Release: 2019-11-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #5376, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



