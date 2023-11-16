Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 16

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

BROWN, BRYSON JOSEPH

Age: 33
Address: RIVERTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Federal Court

FLANDERS, WILLIAM LAWRENCE

Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PR)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11883, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER

MORRISON, BETTY JANE

Age: 64
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-15
Arresting Agency: GRPD

  • Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11884, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11884, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

