Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 16

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

BROWN, BRYSON JOSEPH

Age: 33

Address: RIVERTON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-15

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Federal Court



FLANDERS, WILLIAM LAWRENCE

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11883, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



MORRISON, BETTY JANE

Age: 64

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-15

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #11884, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11884, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.