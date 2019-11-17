Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 17

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

GIL, RYAN GREGORY

Age: 35 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-17 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5388, CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5390, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5390, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MCGILL, MORGHAN DALEY

Age: 28 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-17 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5389, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DURAN, KIMBERLY LYNN

Age: 27 
Address: RIVERTON, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY 
Booking Date: 2019-11-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Shoplifting – > $1000
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER

VERLEY, KARA MARIE

Age: 25 
Address: RIVERTON, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY 
Booking Date: 2019-11-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO

