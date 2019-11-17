Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 17

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

GIL, RYAN GREGORY

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5388, CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #5390, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5390, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MCGILL, MORGHAN DALEY

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5389, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DURAN, KIMBERLY LYNN

Age: 27

Address: RIVERTON, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-11-16

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Shoplifting – > $1000 Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



VERLEY, KARA MARIE

Age: 25

Address: RIVERTON, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-11-16

Arresting Agency: SCSO

The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: