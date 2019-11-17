Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 17

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
GIL, RYAN GREGORY
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5388, CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5390, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5390, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MCGILL, MORGHAN DALEY
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5389, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DURAN, KIMBERLY LYNN
Age: 27
Address: RIVERTON, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2019-11-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Shoplifting – > $1000
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
VERLEY, KARA MARIE
Age: 25
Address: RIVERTON, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2019-11-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
