Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 17

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MARTINEZ, ZEPHANIA SCOTT

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2022-11-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10319, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SCHWARTZ, JOANNA LADEAN

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2022-11-16

Scheduled Release: 2022-11-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court



RUKSTALIS, BART

Age: 63

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-11-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10318, SURETY OR CASH, $1185, Court: RS Municipal Court

Sun Screening Device Status: PENDING, Bond: #10318, SURETY OR CASH, $1185, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10318, SURETY OR CASH, $1185, Court: RS Municipal Court

Turning Movements and Signals – Signal 100′ Before Turn Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



BEDDOES, GARY LYNN

Age: 78

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-11-16

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10317, SURETY OR CASH, $2150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10317, SURETY OR CASH, $2150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Traffic-Control Signals Status: PENDING, Bond: #10317, SURETY OR CASH, $2150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.