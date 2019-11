Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 18

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

FERNANDEZ, MITCHELL KENNETH

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5399, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5398, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5399, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RUDHOLM, CRAIG JIMMY

Age: 65

Address: CONCORD, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #5396, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SMITH, LARRY WAYNE

Age: 47

Address: BILOXI, MS

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5397, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



SAIZ, ISAIAH DANIEL

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5394, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #5394, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Breach of Peace Status: PENDING, Bond: #5393, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: