Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 18

TEBEDO, MATTHEW ALLEN

Age: 35

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-11-18

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10326, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Eluding a Police Officer Status: PENDING, Bond: #10326, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Endangering – Uses Firearm Status: PENDING, Bond: #10326, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BOLLER, KENT RAY

Age: 61

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-11-17

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

One-Way Roadways and Rotary Traffic – One Way Traffic Status: PENDING, Bond: #10325, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10325, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STAIRS, NATHANIEL ALLEN

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-11-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Criminal Entry (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10323, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10324, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10324, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MILLS, ZACHARY MICHAEL

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-11-17

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10322, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







KINGSBERRY, ALYSSA REBECCA

Age: 31

Address: ALBANY, OR

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2022-11-17

Arresting Agency: SCSO

MCGILL, MORGHAN DALEY

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-11-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10320, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10320, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



NEBEKER, SARA MARIE

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-11-17

Released: 2022-11-17

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense, 3 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #10321, SURETY OR CASH, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



