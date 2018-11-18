Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 18

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

FARMER, HEATHER KRISTINE

Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3319, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court

CHRISTENSEN, ISAAC PAUL

Age: 21
Address: DIAMONDVILLE, WY
Booking: 2018-11-17
Released: 2018-11-17
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3318, CASH, $775, Court: RS Municipal Court

