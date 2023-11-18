Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 18

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
MENDOZA RODRIQUEZ, ALFREDO
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE
Booking Date: 2023-11-17
Scheduled Release: 2023-11-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
REAY, LANCE STEVEN
Age: 26
Address: SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11893, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.