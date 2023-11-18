Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 18

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

MENDOZA RODRIQUEZ, ALFREDO

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE

Booking Date: 2023-11-17

Scheduled Release: 2023-11-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



REAY, LANCE STEVEN

Age: 26

Address: SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11893, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.