Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 18

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

MENDOZA RODRIQUEZ, ALFREDO

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE
Booking Date: 2023-11-17
Scheduled Release: 2023-11-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

REAY, LANCE STEVEN

Age: 26
Address: SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11893, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

