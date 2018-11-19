Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 19

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
TROTTER, ALISSA MARY
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3325, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
ARAMBEL, JONATHAN ARTHUR
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3324, SURETY OR CASH, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3324, SURETY OR CASH, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court
ARCHULETA, JESSE NULL
Age: 46
Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3323, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3322, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3323, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
COURTWAY, TOBY JAMES
Age: 24
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3320, CASH, $915, Court: RS Municipal Court
HILER-MENDEZ, NOLBERTO A
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-11-18
Released: 2018-11-18
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3321, CASH, $630, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3321, CASH, $630, Court: RS Municipal Court
