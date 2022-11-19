Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 19

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 19

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

LINDSEY, COLTIN EUGENE

Age: 30 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2022-11-19 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10328, SURETY OR CASH, $1020, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10328, SURETY OR CASH, $1020, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

