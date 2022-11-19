Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 19

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
LINDSEY, COLTIN EUGENE
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-11-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10328, SURETY OR CASH, $1020, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10328, SURETY OR CASH, $1020, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.