Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 19

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

LINDSEY, COLTIN EUGENE

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-11-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10328, SURETY OR CASH, $1020, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10328, SURETY OR CASH, $1020, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.