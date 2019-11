Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 19

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

EASTER, DONALD DURENT

Age: 40

Address: FREEMAN, VA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #5402, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #5402, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #5402, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Signal 100 Feet Before Turn, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #5402, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SEAT BELT: DRIVER Status: PENDING, Bond: #5402, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Littering Status: PENDING, Bond: #5402, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #5402, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Divided Highways Status: PENDING, Bond: #5402, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: , Bond: #5402, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MARSE, SKYLAR TROY

Age: 22

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-18

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Traffic Control Signals – Red Arrow (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5403, CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court



BARNSON, JOSHUA THOMAS

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5400, CASH, $705, Court: OTHER



