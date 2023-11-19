Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 19

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

HILER MENDEZ, NOLBERTO ALEJANDRO

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11894, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11894, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RUKSTALIS, BART PAUL

Age: 64

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Violation of Temporary Order of Protection Status: PENDING, Bond: #11895, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURTCUIT COURT



ABBOTT, KYLER JAMES

Age: 29

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-18

Arresting Agency: GRPD

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #11896, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.