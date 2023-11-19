Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 19

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

HILER MENDEZ, NOLBERTO ALEJANDRO

Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11894, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11894, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

RUKSTALIS, BART PAUL

Age: 64
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD

  • Violation of Temporary Order of Protection
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11895, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURTCUIT COURT

ABBOTT, KYLER JAMES

Age: 29
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-18
Arresting Agency: GRPD

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11896, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

