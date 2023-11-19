Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 19

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
HILER MENDEZ, NOLBERTO ALEJANDRO
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11894, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11894, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RUKSTALIS, BART PAUL
Age: 64
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Violation of Temporary Order of Protection
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11895, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURTCUIT COURT
ABBOTT, KYLER JAMES
Age: 29
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-18
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11896, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.