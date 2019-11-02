Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 2

By
Lindsay Malicoate
-
4.9K
Views

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

VILLA, ANTHONY RUBEN

Age: 24 
Address: FAIRFIELD, CA 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2019-11-02 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

LAMORIE, ASHLEY LYNN

Age: 28 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2019-11-02 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5291, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MARTINEZ, TONY JAMES

Age: 33 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2019-11-01 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5290, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MAIS, ALUISHA MARLENA REANNE

Age: 27 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2019-11-01 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5289, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

PEASLEY MCGEE, JANDRA JEAN

Age: 36 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2019-11-01 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5287, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MAESTAS, VINCENT

Age: 27 
Address: GREELY, CO 
Booking Type: NWS HOLD 
Booking Date: 2019-11-01 
Arresting Agency: NWS

Charges:

  • Theft – < $1000 (NWS)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER

PIPER, MATTHEW

Age: 20 
Address: TRANSIENT, CO 
Booking Type: NWS HOLD 
Booking Date: 2019-11-01 
Arresting Agency: NWS

Charges:

  • Burglary (NWS)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER

HACKETT, HARRY

Age: 27 
Booking Type: NWS HOLD 
Booking Date: 2019-11-01 
Arresting Agency: NWS

Charges:

  • Distribution of Liquid, Substance or Material in Lieu of Controlled Substance (NWS)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (NWS)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (NWS)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER

SANETRA, NIKOLE

Age: 19 
Address: PARACHUTE, CO 
Booking Type: NWS HOLD 
Booking Date: 2019-11-01 
Arresting Agency: NWS

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (NWS)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER

The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR