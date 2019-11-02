Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 2

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
VILLA, ANTHONY RUBEN
Age: 24
Address: FAIRFIELD, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LAMORIE, ASHLEY LYNN
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5291, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MARTINEZ, TONY JAMES
Age: 33
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5290, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MAIS, ALUISHA MARLENA REANNE
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5289, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PEASLEY MCGEE, JANDRA JEAN
Age: 36
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5287, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MAESTAS, VINCENT
Age: 27
Address: GREELY, CO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-11-01
Arresting Agency: NWS
Charges:
- Theft – < $1000 (NWS)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
PIPER, MATTHEW
Age: 20
Address: TRANSIENT, CO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-11-01
Arresting Agency: NWS
Charges:
- Burglary (NWS)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
HACKETT, HARRY
Age: 27
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-11-01
Arresting Agency: NWS
Charges:
- Distribution of Liquid, Substance or Material in Lieu of Controlled Substance (NWS)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (NWS)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (NWS)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
SANETRA, NIKOLE
Age: 19
Address: PARACHUTE, CO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-11-01
Arresting Agency: NWS
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (NWS)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
