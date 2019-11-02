Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 2

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

VILLA, ANTHONY RUBEN

Age: 24

Address: FAIRFIELD, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LAMORIE, ASHLEY LYNN

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-02

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #5291, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MARTINEZ, TONY JAMES

Age: 33

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #5290, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MAIS, ALUISHA MARLENA REANNE

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #5289, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PEASLEY MCGEE, JANDRA JEAN

Age: 36

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #5287, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MAESTAS, VINCENT

Age: 27

Address: GREELY, CO

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-11-01

Arresting Agency: NWS

Charges:

Theft – < $1000 (NWS) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



PIPER, MATTHEW

Age: 20

Address: TRANSIENT, CO

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-11-01

Arresting Agency: NWS

Charges:

Burglary (NWS) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



HACKETT, HARRY

Age: 27

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-11-01

Arresting Agency: NWS

Charges:

Distribution of Liquid, Substance or Material in Lieu of Controlled Substance (NWS) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (NWS) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (NWS) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



SANETRA, NIKOLE

Age: 19

Address: PARACHUTE, CO

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-11-01

Arresting Agency: NWS

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (NWS) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



