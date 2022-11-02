Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 2

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

HAYS, WILLIAM ORVILLE

Age: 21

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2022-11-01

Scheduled Release: 2022-11-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



SINGH, GURMEET

Age: 28

Address: MORRISVILLE, PA

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2022-11-01

Scheduled Release: 2022-11-05

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.