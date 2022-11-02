Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 2

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
HAYS, WILLIAM ORVILLE
Age: 21
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2022-11-01
Scheduled Release: 2022-11-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
SINGH, GURMEET
Age: 28
Address: MORRISVILLE, PA
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2022-11-01
Scheduled Release: 2022-11-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.