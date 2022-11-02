Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 2

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 2

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

HAYS, WILLIAM ORVILLE

Age: 21 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: SENTENCED 
Booking Date: 2022-11-01 
Scheduled Release: 2022-11-08 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

SINGH, GURMEET

Age: 28 
Address: MORRISVILLE, PA 
Booking Type: SENTENCED 
Booking Date: 2022-11-01 
Scheduled Release: 2022-11-05 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

