Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 2

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

MYERS, TAYLOR JADEN

Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-11-01 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

  • Forger – Permit – Makes/Completes/Executes/Issues/Etc, 2 counts (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11830, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

