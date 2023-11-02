Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 2

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
MYERS, TAYLOR JADEN
Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-11-01 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Forger – Permit – Makes/Completes/Executes/Issues/Etc, 2 counts (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11830, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.
