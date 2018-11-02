Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 2

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

OWENS, RODNEY DON

Age: 29
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-01
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3226, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court

ERVIN, ERICA

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Breach of Peace
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3225, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3225, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Open Container in the Streets Prohibited
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3227, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

