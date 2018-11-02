Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 2

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
OWENS, RODNEY DON
Age: 29
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-01
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3226, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court
ERVIN, ERICA
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Breach of Peace
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3225, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3225, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Container in the Streets Prohibited
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3227, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these partners: