Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 20

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
VALDEZ JAUREGUI, JOSE TRINIDAD
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat, 2 countsStatus: PENDING, Bond: #11897, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly WeaponStatus: PENDING, Bond: #11897, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ OffenseStatus: PENDING, Bond: #11897, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.