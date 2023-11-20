Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 20

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 20

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

VALDEZ JAUREGUI, JOSE TRINIDAD

Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Advertisement - Story continues below...
  • Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat, 2 countsStatus: PENDING, Bond: #11897, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly WeaponStatus: PENDING, Bond: #11897, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ OffenseStatus: PENDING, Bond: #11897, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Monroe, Riley & Kong

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Monroe, Riley & Kong

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 19

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 19

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 18

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 18

Brooklin Berry Commits to LCCC for Soccer

Brooklin Berry Commits to LCCC for Soccer