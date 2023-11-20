Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 20

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

VALDEZ JAUREGUI, JOSE TRINIDAD

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat, 2 countsStatus: PENDING, Bond: #11897, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly WeaponStatus: PENDING, Bond: #11897, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ OffenseStatus: PENDING, Bond: #11897, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.