Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 20

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

RESLER, SARAH LOUISE

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5407, SURETY OR CASH, $885, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Stop Signs Status: PENDING, Bond: #5407, SURETY OR CASH, $885, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PARSLEY, DANIEL JOSEPH

Age: 42

Address: KNOXVILLE, TN

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #5406, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #5406, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5406, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ANDROS, TREVOR

Age: 29

Address: MARBLETON, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-11-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

HERNANDEZ, ADRIAN

Age: 30

Address: OGDEN, UT

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-11-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

LEWIS, JAIME SCOTT

Age: 41

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2019-11-19

Released: 2019-11-19

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense, 2 counts (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5405, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: RS Municipal Court



BINGHAM, CLARISSA DAWN

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-11-19

Released: 2019-11-19

Type: 24/7 VIOLATION

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: