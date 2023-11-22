Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 22

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

COX, BRANDON JAMES

Age: 40
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-21
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Disturbing the Peace
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11899, SURETY OR CASH, $450, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • s – > $1000

WARREN, JACLYNN

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD

  • Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

SMITH, NICHOLAS KASEY

Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11898, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

    A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

