Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 22

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

COX, BRANDON JAMES

Age: 40

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-21

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Disturbing the Peace Status: PENDING, Bond: #11899, SURETY OR CASH, $450, Court: GR Municipal Court

WARREN, JACLYNN

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



SMITH, NICHOLAS KASEY

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-21

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11898, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.