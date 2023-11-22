Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 22

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
COX, BRANDON JAMES
Age: 40
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-21
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Disturbing the Peace
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11899, SURETY OR CASH, $450, Court: GR Municipal Court
- s – > $1000
WARREN, JACLYNN
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
SMITH, NICHOLAS KASEY
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11898, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.