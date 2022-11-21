Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 21

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
ZANCANELLA, ANYSSA DESHAY
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-11-20
Released: 2022-11-20
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10334, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.