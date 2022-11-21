Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 21

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ZANCANELLA, ANYSSA DESHAY

Age: 22 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-11-20 
Released: 2022-11-20 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10334, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

