Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 22

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

HAYS, MIKINNA LYNN

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5413, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: DISTRICT COURT



NGUYEN, CINDY

Age: 35

Address: PUNINGTON, CA

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-11-21

Arresting Agency: PTS

ALLEN, RUSSELL KURT

Age: 44

Address: TOOELE, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-21

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #5415, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5415, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Breach of Peace Status: PENDING, Bond: #5415, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SALAZAR, JESUS A

Age: 29

Address: SOMETON, AZ

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-11-21

Arresting Agency: PTS

FELTON, CRAIG

Age: 54

Address: FLINT, MI

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-11-21

Arresting Agency: PTS

HAMMOND, DUSTIN

Age: 39

Address: CHICAGO, IL

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-11-21

Arresting Agency: PTS

WILSON, STEVE

Age: 53

Address: CHICO, CA

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-11-21

Arresting Agency: PTS

NGUYEN, PHUCT

Age: 44

Address: GARDEN GROVE, CA

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-11-21

Arresting Agency: PTS

DEL ROSARIO, MARK

Age: 49

Address: ROCKLIN, CA

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-11-21

Arresting Agency: PTS

MASON, KAY LYNN MARIE

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-11-21

Released: 2019-11-21

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest, 3 counts Status: OR’D, Bond: #5412, SURETY OR CASH, $1390, Court: RS Municipal Court

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: OR’D, Bond: #5412, SURETY OR CASH, $1390, Court: RS Municipal Court



