Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 23

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ANDERSON, GARY MICHAEL

Age: 47

Address: CASPER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-11-22

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10344, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #10344, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CALVERT, CHELSEA RENAE

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-11-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10341, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Interference with Emergency Calls – 911 Other than Emergency Purpose Status: PENDING, Bond: #10342, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JENKINS, DANIEL T

Age: 31

Address: OGDEN, UT

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2022-11-22

Arresting Agency: NWS

TORRES GARCIA, LUIS ANGEL

Age: 36

Address: RIO DELL, CA

Booking Type: USMS HOLD

Booking Date: 2022-11-22

Arresting Agency: USM

STEPHENSON, THOR ERIC

Age: 67

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-11-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10339, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10339, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JAMES, JOSEPH HANSOLO

Age: 42

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-11-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10340, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BOEVERS, JONNIE LEE

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2022-11-22

Scheduled Release: 2022-11-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GOMEZ, SHANNON KAE

Age: 52

Address: RELIANCE, WY

Booking: 2022-11-22

Released: 2022-11-22

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

YOAK, MATTHEW CLAY

Age: 29

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2022-11-22

Released: 2022-11-22

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Disturbing the Peace (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10338, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court



