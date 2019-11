Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 23

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

RASCON, LUCIANO ISAIAH

Age: 21

Address: WEST VALLEY, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-23

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #5422, SURETY OR CASH, $1740, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #5422, SURETY OR CASH, $1740, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #5422, SURETY OR CASH, $1740, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PERRY, TYLER PAUL

Age: 26

Address: EVERGREEN, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: , Bond: #5421, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #5421, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court



TRUJILLO, MATTHEW LUKE

Age: 31

Address: CHEYENNE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-22

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5417, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court



NIELSON, ALBERT JAY

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-11-22

Scheduled Release: 2019-11-25

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



COMBS, DAVID LEE

Age: 53

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5418, SURETY OR CASH, $980, Court: RS Municipal Court

Shoplifting – Conceals -2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5418, SURETY OR CASH, $980, Court: RS Municipal Court

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5418, SURETY OR CASH, $980, Court: RS Municipal Court



