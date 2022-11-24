Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 24

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
ELLIOTT, BRADLEY LEE
Age: 42
Address: WAMSUTTER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2022-11-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10346, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
BATES, WADE JAMES
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-11-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Use of Credit Card -Without Consent – > $1000 (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10345, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.