Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 24

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings


ELLIOTT, BRADLEY LEE

Age: 42 
Address: WAMSUTTER, WY 
Booking Type: P&P HOLD 
Booking Date: 2022-11-23 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10346, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

BATES, WADE JAMES

Age: 32 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2022-11-23 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Use of Credit Card -Without Consent – > $1000 (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10345, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

