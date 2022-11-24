Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 24

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings



ELLIOTT, BRADLEY LEE

Age: 42

Address: WAMSUTTER, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2022-11-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #10346, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court



BATES, WADE JAMES

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-11-23

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Use of Credit Card -Without Consent – > $1000 (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10345, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



