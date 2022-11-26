Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 26

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 26

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

POSEY, CHANNING THOMAS

Age: 35 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: SENTENCED WORK RELEASE 
Booking Date: 2022-11-25 
Scheduled Release: 2022-11-30 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

TABOR, JAMIE SHANE

Age: 42 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-11-25 
Released: 2022-11-25 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10347, CASH, $240, Court: RS Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

