Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 26

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

POSEY, CHANNING THOMAS

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED WORK RELEASE

Booking Date: 2022-11-25

Scheduled Release: 2022-11-30

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TABOR, JAMIE SHANE

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-11-25

Released: 2022-11-25

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10347, CASH, $240, Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.