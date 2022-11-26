Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 26

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
POSEY, CHANNING THOMAS
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED WORK RELEASE
Booking Date: 2022-11-25
Scheduled Release: 2022-11-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
TABOR, JAMIE SHANE
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-11-25
Released: 2022-11-25
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10347, CASH, $240, Court: RS Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.