Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 27

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MENEREY, JASON LEE

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-11-25

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #10348, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10348, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LUOKKA, MICHELLE SUSAN

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-11-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #10351, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10351, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense, 3 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #10351, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #10351, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10351, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10351, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DOWNUM, ROBERT WAYNE

Age: 55

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-11-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10349, CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court



MCLEAN, JOSHUA J

Age: 41

Address: TORRINGTON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-11-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10350, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



ADAME, NICKOLAS D

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-11-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10352, SURETY OR CASH, $1920, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10352, SURETY OR CASH, $1920, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10352, SURETY OR CASH, $1920, Court: RS Municipal Court

Approaching /Entering Intersection – Yield Right of Way Status: PENDING, Bond: #10352, SURETY OR CASH, $1920, Court: RS Municipal Court



LAWS, DEREK JOHN

Age: 29

Address: LAS VEGAS, NV

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-11-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10353, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10353, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.