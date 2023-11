Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 27

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

CAMACHO, JAMIE GUADALUPE

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-11-26

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



HARDING, AARON MICHAEL

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11916, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



REMMINGTON, PHILLIP A

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11915, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



SHIELDS, BILLY WARREN

Age: 43

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-26

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #11914, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #11914, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GARCIA-CUENCA, JOSE GUADALUPE

Age: 51

Address: WEST JORDAN, UT

Booking Type: USMS HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-11-26

Arresting Agency: USM

Charges:

ICE HOLD Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



BATCHELOR, TIMOTHY SCOTT

Age: 50

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #11918, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ANDERSON, MICHAEL GRANT

Age: 42

Address: GILLETTE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Stop Signs Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TRUJILLO, DELROY REID

Age: 50

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-27

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Public Intoxication 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11919, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: GR Municipal Court



WOOTEN, CATHERINE ELIZABETH

Age: 57

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Date: 2023-11-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11917, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.