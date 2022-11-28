Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 28

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
PASQUALONE, MELISSA
Age: 55
Address: STAYTON, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-11-27
Arresting Agency: WHP
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.