Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 28

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

REESE, DAVID JESSE

Age: 30

Address: VERNAL, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-28

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5451, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Simple Battery Status: PENDING, Bond: #5450, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WILLIAMS, ELIZABETH

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-28

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5452, SURETY OR CASH, $2225, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5452, SURETY OR CASH, $2225, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #5452, SURETY OR CASH, $2225, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LONG, JIMMIE JOE

Age: 63

Address: AFTON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5448, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5448, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5448, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5449, SURETY OR CASH, $370, Court: RS Municipal Court

Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5449, SURETY OR CASH, $370, Court: RS Municipal Court



CUDNEY, CLAY ALLEN

Age: 22

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-27

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5447, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



