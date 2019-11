Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 29

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

KERSH, GARY DEAN

Age: 55

Address: BAY CITY, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5456, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



PIERCE, JASON M

Age: 42

Address: MOLINE, IL

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-28

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #5455, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #5455, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MARTIN, RICHARD ROBERT

Age: 58

Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-28

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #5453, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #5453, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5453, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #5453, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: