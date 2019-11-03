Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 3

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
WATTS, GARRETT CODY LEE
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Criminal Entry
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5295, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5295, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5295, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5295, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
NIELSON, ALBERT JAY
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5294, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
CURRY, CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Booking Date: 2019-11-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5293, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
