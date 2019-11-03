Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 3

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

WATTS, GARRETT CODY LEE

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-03

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Criminal Entry Status: PENDING, Bond: #5295, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: PENDING, Bond: #5295, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5295, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #5295, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



NIELSON, ALBERT JAY

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5294, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



CURRY, CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION

Booking Date: 2019-11-02

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION Status: PENDING, Bond: #5293, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court



