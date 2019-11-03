Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 3

By
Lindsay Malicoate
-
4.1K
Views

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

WATTS, GARRETT CODY LEE

Age: 30 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2019-11-03 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Criminal Entry
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5295, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5295, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5295, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5295, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

NIELSON, ALBERT JAY

Age: 46 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2019-11-02 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5294, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

CURRY, CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM

Age: 35 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION 
Booking Date: 2019-11-02 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5293, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR