Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 3

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
SMITH, GREGORY GLEN
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-11-02
Released: 2022-11-02
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Hit and Run Property Attended
- Status: , Bond: #10263, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.