Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 3

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SMITH, GREGORY GLEN

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-11-02

Released: 2022-11-02

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Hit and Run Property Attended Status: , Bond: #10263, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court



