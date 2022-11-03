Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 3

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SMITH, GREGORY GLEN

Age: 46 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-11-02 
Released: 2022-11-02 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Hit and Run Property Attended
    • Status: , Bond: #10263, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

