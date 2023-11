Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 3

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



TRUJILLO, TERISA NAWAHINE

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-03

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram -2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11833, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Tail Lamps – License Plate Light Status: PENDING, Bond: #11833, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SEAT BELT: DRIVER Status: PENDING, Bond: #11833, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



NORTON, ANTHONY ALLEN

Age: 30

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11831, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11832, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.