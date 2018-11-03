Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 3

By
News Desk
-
1.8K
Views 
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

HERRINGTON, JOSHUA DAVID

Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3229, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court

ANDERSEN, THOMAS A

Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3230, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MOODY, BRECK NICOLE

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Child Abuse – Victim <16, Actor Inflicts Physical Injury
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3228, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MARTINEZ, ANNA KATHLEEN

Age: 29
Address: WASILLA, AK
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-11-02
Arresting Agency: NWS

SMITH, CONNER JAMES

Age: 22
Address: EVANSTON, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-11-02
Arresting Agency: NWS

The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these partners:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR