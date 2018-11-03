Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 3

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
HERRINGTON, JOSHUA DAVID
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3229, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
ANDERSEN, THOMAS A
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3230, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MOODY, BRECK NICOLE
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Child Abuse – Victim <16, Actor Inflicts Physical Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3228, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MARTINEZ, ANNA KATHLEEN
Age: 29
Address: WASILLA, AK
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-11-02
Arresting Agency: NWS
SMITH, CONNER JAMES
Age: 22
Address: EVANSTON, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-11-02
Arresting Agency: NWS
