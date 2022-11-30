Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 30

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 30

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

RAWSON, BRUCE ALLEN

Age: 61 
Address: PASADINA, TX 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2022-11-29 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT PR)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10358, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

