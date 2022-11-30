Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 30

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
RAWSON, BRUCE ALLEN
Age: 61
Address: PASADINA, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-11-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10358, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.