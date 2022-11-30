Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 30

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

RAWSON, BRUCE ALLEN

Age: 61

Address: PASADINA, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-11-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10358, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.