Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 30

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BLAU, COLTIN JOHN

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5461, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MITCHELL, MARK R

Age: 45

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5460, SURETY OR CASH, $1125, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5460, SURETY OR CASH, $1125, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5460, SURETY OR CASH, $1125, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



NELSON, MATHEW JAMES

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-11-29

Scheduled Release: 2019-12-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



COATS, JOSHUA ADDISON

Age: 33

Address: CASPER, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-11-29

Arresting Agency: WSP

Charges:

Burglary Status: PENDING, Bond: #5457, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court

Theft – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #5457, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court



SMOCK, ZACHARY RYAN

Age: 26

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2019-11-29

Released: 2019-11-29

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5459, CASH, $360, Court: RS Municipal Court



