Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 30

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

NEWPORT, DONALD EDWARD

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-27

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Shoplifting (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11934, CASH, $1470, Court: RS Municipal Court



WARA, BENIDITO BOLA

Age: 46

Address: Lehi, UT

Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-11-27

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

ICE HOLD Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.