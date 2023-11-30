Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 30

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
NEWPORT, DONALD EDWARD
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-27
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Shoplifting (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11934, CASH, $1470, Court: RS Municipal Court
WARA, BENIDITO BOLA
Age: 46
Address: Lehi, UT
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-11-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- ICE HOLD
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.