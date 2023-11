Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 4

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



ARREDONDO, JOHN PATRICK

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11837, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



BENDER, DAVID ANTHONY

Age: 58

Address: KEENEWICK, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-03

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11835, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LEFEVRE, DANIEL AUSTIN

Age: 27

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-03

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Use of Cellular Telephone While Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #11836, SURETY OR CASH, $1570, Court: GR Municipal Court

DWUS Status: PENDING, Bond: #11836, SURETY OR CASH, $1570, Court: GR Municipal Court

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11836, SURETY OR CASH, $1570, Court: GR Municipal Court



ROSWELL, ROBERT

Age: 61

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11834, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



BOZEMAN, ETHAN TAYLOR

Age: 31

Address: BAR NUNN, WY

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-11-03

Arresting Agency: NWS

LEE, HANGYEOL

Age: 27

Address: PROVO, UT

Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-11-03

Arresting Agency: ICE

CORDOVA, BYRAN ANTHONY

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-11-03

Scheduled Release: 2023-11-09

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.